Current Vacancies

Executive Manager Corporate Services and Finance – based in Kowanyama or Cairns

The Executive Manager Corporate Services and Finance provides effective leadership and management of the various Corporate Services functions for Kowanyama Aboriginal Shire Council (KASC) and enables the core business Service Delivery Directorates of Council to be successful. The main Corporate Services functions will include Finance, Human Resources, Business Enterprises, Governance and IT Services.

The successful candidate must have tertiary qualifications in Finance or Accounting; proven capacity to deal with complex local government issues; ability to provide strategic and technical advice to Council, the Executive Team and Managers; and high-level leadership skills including the ability to lead and manage a high performing Directorate of significant size to deliver measurable and positive outcomes.

To be considered, applications must include a covering letter addressing the selection criteria of the role, a current resume and copies of relevant qualifications.

Applications are preferred in a single PDF document and emailed to Caroline Smith, A/Executive Manager Human Resources email/caroline.smith)(kowanyama.qld.gov.au

Applications close 8.00am Monday 06 December 2021

Team Leader – Play Group and Children’s Services – based in Kowanyama

To be eligible to apply for this role, applicants must be a local resident or have a family member residing in Kowanyama. No accommodation is provided.

As a member of the of the Kowanyama Play Group and Children’s Services Team, this role is responsible for providing early childhood education, playgroup and children’s services to children aged 0-5 years whilst working with individual parents and family groups to provide a safe, nurturing learning environment.

To apply please submit a current resume and brief response to the position selection criteria (no more than two pages in length) to Caroline Smith, A/Executive Manager Human Resources email/caroline.smith)(kowanyama.qld.gov.au

Applications cloce 9.00am Monday 22 November 2021.